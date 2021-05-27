Cancel
State Rep. Christine Palm (opinion): Drawing a bright line through redlining

By state Rep. Christine Palm
Cover picture for the articleAs a young reporter in the 1970s, I wrote stories about redlining in some of the towns on my beat. For those too young to remember, redlining was an abhorrent practice in which mortgage companies literally drew red lines on maps around areas where they did not wish to make loans. Redlining directed minority and lower-income residents of Connecticut into central cities, and it steered white families away from those areas. This common practice actually cemented the segregation that has persisted in our country for centuries. While the Fair Housing Act of 1968 made redlining illegal, it was rarely enforced, and local zoning codes enabled racial segregation. Caps on multifamily housing or excessive parking mandates have led to Connecticut’s being ranked one of the most segregated states in the nation.

