Kyle Loven, corporate director of safety and security, Americas, at Radisson Hotel Group, offers the following advice for hotels looking to shore up their security. “When I visit a property, I’m not just meeting with the GM, I want to talk to the engineer, housekeeping, front desk agents—anyone that I can get a hold of. I want to know what their thoughts are and what their experience is on the ground. That’s the best way to identify holes in a property’s existing security protocols,” Loven explains.