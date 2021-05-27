Tiger Woods Shares Details of Recovery from L.A. Crash

"More painful than anything I've ever experienced," the pro-golfer shares.

Tiger Woods is finally opening up about his rehab and recovery for the injuries he sustained in his February 23 car accident in California that shattered several of his bones, required multiple surgeries of complex nature, and even metal rod implants. The crash happened as he drove through Rancho Palos Verdes on his way to a local Los Angeles-area golf course. His Genesis GV80 was wrecked when he crashed it off the side of a hill.

Tiger Woods/Instagram

"This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest earlier this month in a report that is just surfacing today. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

Woods, who also has two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods, spent nearly a month in a California hospital before he was eventually cleared to travel back to his home state of Florida to continue his treatments in a place more local to where he actually lives on ritzy Jupiter Island, just a handful of miles north of the better-known Palm Beach Island. The big question on everyone's mind of whether or not Tiger will ever play golf again on a professional level wasn't exactly cleared up in the Golf Digest piece.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," the 45-year-old golf legend said. It seems even he is uncertain about his future with the sport that made him famous and doesn't know if he'll even be able to play golf on a recreational level in the future. He remains optimistic and grateful, though.

"I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously," he said acknowledging the outpouring of support, love, and compassion from fans and the international golf community. Woods has the lowest career scoring average in PGA Tour history and is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, kicking previous records and stats to the curb at every corner of his career.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Woods, the winner of 82 official PGA tour events, showed no signs of impairment or substance use at the time of the crash. He was determined by investigators to have been driving at speeds between 82 and 87 miles per hour leading up to the crash— a whopping 40 or more miles per hour over the 45 MPH speed limit. Investigators believe he may have panicked and hit the accelerator instead of the brakes when he realized he had lost control of the car.

California officials are still investigating the crash, and Woods has declined to comment further on the matter.

Have a special thought or feeling about Tiger Woods you'd like to share? We'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.