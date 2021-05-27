Pantherettes Sign To Play Softball at Next Level

As the school year winds down, the Cincinnati Reds and the Reds Community Fund are taking time to acknowledge the Reds RBI seniors graduating from high school. During the 2020 season when so many student-athletes missed out on their senior baseball and softball seasons, the Reds Community Fund introduced its Senior Spotlight series to showcase these players. While the games resumed this year, the RCF wanted to honor their exemplary student-athletes once again by bringing back Senior Spotlights.