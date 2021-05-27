Cancel
Pantherettes Sign To Play Softball at Next Level

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaycie Hall and Macy Richardson ready for the next level. North Lamar Pantherettes Jaycie Hall and Macy Richardson will continue their softball careers upon graduation. Hall will be joining the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks, and Richardson is joining the Paris Junior College Dragons. Hall was recently named All-District Most Valuable Player, and Richardson received the All-District First Team honors. The Head coach Ashley Endsley, Sara Beth Upchurch, and retiring coach Kathy Barker are the Pantherettes coaches.

