It’s been quite a year for Rappahannock County High School students — and for their families, and for their teachers. In the RCHS gym on Friday night, as parents and grandparents and cousins and friends shrugged off the wariness of the pandemic and sat shoulder to shoulder on the bleachers to watch the members of the historic class of 2021 receive their diplomas, it felt as though everyone — not just the seniors — could finally celebrate having made it.