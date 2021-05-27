SONIC Drive-In Donates To Teacher In Paris This Teacher Appreciation Month

America’s Drive-In thanked public school teachers by donating $1.5 million to requests for learning supplies across the country. OKLAHOMA CITY (May 25, 2021) – Sonic honored the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year. SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million teacher requests on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donations helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including a special teacher in Paris, Texas, who received a combined donation of $77.00.