New York gardeners, please plan for bees — essential pollinators — this summer | Opinion
Now that more Americans are getting outside, it’s time to plant gardens. Planting an ornamental garden or a kitchen vegetable garden is good for our wellbeing. Ornamental gardens provide us aesthetic pleasure, beautifying our front yards and lawns. Kitchen gardens, like the Victory Gardens that were planted after World War II, give growers food security. But besides being good for our psyches, these gardens can also benefit pollinators, especially native wild bees.www.recordonline.com