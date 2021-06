Efforts to bring a new composting site to Sonoma County have stalled. The Press Democrat reports that Renewable Sonoma, who was chosen to develop the high-tech composting facility, couldn’t get the funding together after talking with several investors. The cost of the project was estimated at $52-million. It means that organic waste from the county and it’s nine cities will have to continue to be hauled to out of county for the foreseeable future. Hauling and processing 100,000 tons of organic waste a year means continued extra costs for consumers and further harm to the environment.