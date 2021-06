Former KSAZ anchor Kari Lake is siding with the two local journalists who used their TV time to promote undercover videos they claim show wrongdoing at their stations. “Hey, corrupt ‘news’ media, your days are numbered! People are waking up to your propaganda, bias, & lies,” Lake wrote on Facebook. “To the honest journalists still working in the fake news, DO THE RIGHT THING & get out. Way to go brave Sisters in Truth: April Moss and Ivory Hecker! Courage is contagious.”