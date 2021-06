It’s frankly difficult to imagine what exactly the Lutheran Society, of all organizations, could have been expecting in 1973 when they commissioned George A. Romero, the director of Night of the Living Dead, to shoot a film for them on the subject of elder abuse and ageism. Had any of those poor Lutherans seen the ghouls of Romero’s seminal zombie film, chewing on strips of human flesh or oozing blood from a fresh bullet hole in their skull? If they hadn’t seen his movies, then why would they hire him? And if they had, how could they not have expected the project to turn out as one that would be uniquely disturbing?