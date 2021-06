The news came out the same day Rush Limbaugh’s replacements were named. Cox Media Group has aligned with Erick Erickson to take his radio show national. Erickson, a mainstay on WSB Radio (FM 95.5 and 750 AM) for the past decade, recently moved to the noon to 3 p.m. slot after Rush Limbaugh died and WSB opted not to keep the “best of” Limbaugh show on the air.