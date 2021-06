The NYPD held a plaque dedication ceremony on May 27 for Det. Brian Simonsen, of the 102nd Precinct, who died in the line of duty Feb. 12, 2019. “You can’t forget someone who did this much and sacrificed so much. His family, his friends will remember deeply, but his second family, his NYPD family, his 102nd Precinct family feel a loss of a comrade in arms, someone exemplary in what he did in his work, but also the humanity, the way he brought out something [in] people,” said Mayor de Blasio at the dedication.