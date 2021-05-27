Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Train Your Pet (and Yourself) For Your Return to Work

KSDK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow these tips to prepare your pet for your return to work. Some of these might also help you out as well! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!

www.ksdk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Pet#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsknsiradio.com

How to Help Your Pets With Separation Anxiety

(KNSI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic starts to wane, more people are going back to the office after working from home for more than a year. That’s an adjustment pets will have to make, too. Laura Lund, animal care manager at the Tri-County Humane Society, says if pets have separation...
PetsPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Is Your Pet Ready For You To Go Back To Work In An Office?

A year and a half. We've all had our lives completely turned upside down since last March when the coronavirus first reared its ugly head and shut everything down. We all had to learn to work from home, go to school from home, never leave home for any reason but to pick up food and groceries and generally be available to our pets 24/7. Now that things are opening back up and getting back to whatever normal will look like post-pandemic it's time for your doggo or kitty to get used to you not being around all the time. Are they ready for that?
PetsEyewitness News

Boost Your Pet's Mental Well-Being

Most pet parents know the emotional benefits they bring, but how often do we think of their mental well-being? Dr. Sharon Campbell from Zoetis Petcare is sharing simple steps to boost your pet's mental well-being.
Petstheleadernews.com

Considering traveling this summer with your pets?

We are so excited to travel this summer and have a couple of pet friendly AirBnbs booked. We are thinking about taking our dog and cat along with us. What do we need to consider before making the decision to bring them along?. Tempted to Travel in Timbergrove. Dear Tempted...
PetsBrenham Banner-Press

Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

(StatePoint) From heat waves to fireworks, summer can take a toll on pets’ emotional and physical wellness. According to some pet experts, the heart of relief for a number of common seasonal pet woes is CBD. Here are some insights into how to use it, plus additional measures you can take for a safe, healthy summer with pets.
Petswesternmassnews.com

Ways to keep your pets cool this summer

It’s almost summer and everyone wants to be outside with their dogs, but it’s hot and when our best friends are chasing frisbees, balls, and running, they don’t always know they’re overheating. So, how do we recognize the warning signs of exercise-induced, heat related illness? Dr. Joe Spoo, a veterinarian with Eukanuba, explains what to watch out for and how to keep them cool. (Segment sponsored by Eukanuba)
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

Heat Stroke Keep Your Pets Cool and Safe

We see cases of heat stress and heat stroke every year. Every pet is at risk for developing heat stroke, but those at increased risk include pediatric, geriatric, and obese pets, dark colored or long-haired pets, and brachycephalic breeds (like Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs). Pets are obviously more prone to heat stroke on the very hottest days of summer but are also at higher risk in the early summer before they have had time to acclimatize to the heat. Pets that are experiencing heat stress often have been outside in high temperatures for too long without access to shade or cool fresh water, have been vigorously exercised, or have been in a car for any length of time. It is very important to realize how hot the interior of a vehicle can get and how quickly. It is never safe to leave a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows down, in 75-degree weather the inside of a car can reach 100° F in 10 short minutes!
Petsarenacindependent.com

Protect yourself and your pets from ticks

By Katie VanderKolk, MSU Extension May, June and July are the prime months for ticks in Michigan! Checking your four-legged companion for ticks is an essential step to protect you and your pet. Tick-borne diseases can take up to 21 days after a tick bite to show symptoms. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following some simple steps […]
PetsWISH-TV

Keep your pets SAFE with microchips– an inside look at how they work!

May is “Chip Your Pet” month – and Tom Dock, Noah’s Animal Hospital, is here to tell us more about microchips– an invaluable way to ensure that your pet has the best chance to get home to you if they are ever lost or stolen. 1 in 3 dogs are lost each year and many never make it back home due to lack of identification.
PetsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

If You Have a Pet (and Carpeting), Then This Cleaner Will Change Your Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I got a pandemic puppy last summer who quickly turned into a fully grown dog — with full-sized poop. His name is Charlie, and he’s a super sweet Goldendoodle that my boyfriend and I adopted from our local animal shelter. In less than a year, he’s gone from 10 to 60 pounds, and it’s been an adjustment for all of us, to say the least. Luckily, I found something to take the pain out of potty training, and I’m never going back.
Petsyournewsnet.com

Are You Allergic to Your Pandemic Pet?

After finding out we'd all be stuck at home, many people went out and got a new family member like a 'pandemic puppy' to keep them company. But what if you find out you’re allergic to your new furry friend?. People who are allergic to their pets may develop chronic...
Petswomenworking.com

Top 10 Signs of Cancer in Your Pet

If you have a pet, chances are you consider them to be an integral part of your family. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, or any other animal, pets offer the comfort and support we need everyday. It’s important to be vigilant about your pet’s health needs, just as you would your own.
PetsAccuWeather

Treat your pet with these Memorial Day sales

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. There are many reasons Memorial Day weekend is one of our pet's favorite times of the year, with all the delicious feasts being cooked on the grill as the sun glares onto the freshly-mowed backyard. But without a doubt, the highlight of your pet's weekend will be seeing the whole family together playing games and creating memories.
Georgetown, TXgeorgetown.org

Protect your family and pets from the heat this summer

As temperatures rise, the City wants to remind you to protect your family and pets against hot temperatures and heat-related illness on local summer excursions. In hotter temperatures, it becomes increasingly dangerous for your dog to go on walks on concrete and asphalt. Asphalt absorbs heat throughout the day and stays hot even after the sun goes down, which can burn a pet’s paw pads. Pro tip: Take short walks in the early morning and stay in the shade. If it’s too hot for you to keep your hand on the asphalt/concrete for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.
PetsWWL-TV

ASPCA: Love Your Pet Day

A day dedicated to showering your pets with love. The LASPCA provides tips on how you can show yuor appreciation on 'love your pet day'
Pet ServicesAccuWeather

Treat your pet with these summer toys

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. There are many reasons Memorial Day weekend is one of our pet's favorite times of the year, with all the delicious feasts being cooked on the grill as the sun glares onto the freshly-mowed backyard. But without a doubt, the highlight of your pet's weekend will be seeing the whole family together playing games and creating memories.
Posted by
Nick Davies

Why Pet Sitters Are the Best Choice For Your Furbaby

Are you a pet owner who is wondering whether to hire a pet sitter or send your pet to a pet boarding facility while you are out of town? If so, you have come to the right place. The following will detail why choosing a pet sitter is the best bet for your pet while you are away on vacation or for business purposes.