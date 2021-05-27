Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, NY

Legoland New York to open Saturday for previews; how to get tickets

Times Herald-Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN - If you can't wait to check out the offerings at Legoland New York, you can still get a deal on tickets to the brand-new, about-to-open Goshen attraction. Legoland will be open for previews starting on Saturday for season ticket holders and for those who purchase one-day tickets via its website at $49.99 for adults or $44.99 for kids, from Saturday through June 20. The preview price is a discount from the regular rates of $79.99 at the gate or $71.99 for advance online purchase.

www.recordonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Goshen, NY
State
New York State
Goshen, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legoland New York#Lego City#Previews#Lego Ninjago#Open Season#Final Season#Miniland#Lego Pirates#The Legoland Hotel#One Day Tickets#Season Ticket Holders#Lego Castle#Advance Online Purchase#Advance Reservations#Resort#Discount#Offerings#Adults#Kids#Brick Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lego
Related
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How to Sign Up and Use New York’s Excelsior Pass

If you're wondering how to use the New York State Excelsior Pass, we're here to help. Wondering how to sign up for the New York State Excelsior Pass to show your proof of COVID-19 vaccination? Here's a step-by-step guide. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To...
New York City, NYThrillist

Legoland New York Shares a Glimpse of its New Theme Park

The third US Legoland is about to open. Legoland is preparing to open its third US location. The Legoland New York Resort is planning on an unspecified summer opening in Goshen, New York, about 60 miles northwest of New York City. Two new videos from Legoland give a look at...
Orange County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The Circus Is Coming to Orange County!

Back when I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there was always a circus coming to town. Seriously, there would be three, four or more circuses in the Hudson Valley during the summer. And I believe the Mid Hudson Civic Center hosted the circus a couple of times a year. And then there were the really big circuses in New York City. There was even an old joke about running away to join the circus. Not so much anymore, though.
Bergen County, NJmybergen.com

LEGOLAND New York: Rides, Food, Hotel, Shopping, Purchase Day Passes! Updated May 2021

The new LEGOLAND New York Resort, a 150-acre theme park located in Goshen, New York, is scheduled to open for business this summer. Located about 30 miles from northern Bergen County, LEGOLAND New York is expected to be a major regional tourist attraction. As we get closer to opening day, LEGOLAND buzz is building in Bergen County. We thought we would provide a preview of what attractions we can expect when this exciting new theme park/resort opens this summer!