Legoland New York to open Saturday for previews; how to get tickets
GOSHEN - If you can't wait to check out the offerings at Legoland New York, you can still get a deal on tickets to the brand-new, about-to-open Goshen attraction. Legoland will be open for previews starting on Saturday for season ticket holders and for those who purchase one-day tickets via its website at $49.99 for adults or $44.99 for kids, from Saturday through June 20. The preview price is a discount from the regular rates of $79.99 at the gate or $71.99 for advance online purchase.www.recordonline.com