G Herbo and Taina Williams Announce Birth of First Child Together
Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and Taina Williams. The two revealed on Thursday that they have welcomed their first child together into the world. Herbo and Williams announced they were expecting a child at the beginning of the year. Like many high-profile couples, they were attempting to keep the child’s gender under wraps but Herbo accidentally disclosed that they were having a son during an Instagram Live video.www.complex.com