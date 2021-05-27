Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, AR

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapidly rising water or flooding is possible within the watch area. If you are in the watch area, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flash flooding is observed or if a warning is issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * Through late tonight * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to track across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas today and tonight. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates, and could train over the same areas, resulting in flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
City
Delaware, AR
County
Franklin County, AR
State
Delaware State
City
Rogers, AR
State
Washington State
County
Benton County, AR
County
Madison County, AR
County
Washington County, AR
City
Franklin, AR
City
Madison, AR
County
Carroll County, AR
City
Benton, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Mayes Mcintosh#Osage#Cherokee#Creek#Tulsa#Pawnee#Storms#Muskogee#Okmulgee#Okfuskee#Nowata#Ottawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Washington County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Lake Fort Smith, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Winslow... St. Paul Cass... Saint Paul Pettigrew... Boston Dutton... Bidville Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Locke Turners Bend... Mount Gayler Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, ARKHBS

State assesses Crawford Co. flood & tornado damage

VAN BUREN, Ark. — At least 200 homes were damaged by an EF-1 tornado that swept through Crawford County last week, according to emergency manager Brad Thomas. "It was over a mile-and-a-quarter wide in parts and on the ground for 28 miles total," said Thomas. On Monday, AR Division of...
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 348 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Cass, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include St. Paul... Cass Saint Paul... Pettigrew Boston... Dutton Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Turners Bend Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van Buren, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Charleston... Alma Barling... Lavaca Branch... Rudy Bloomer... Fort Chaffee Kibler... Central City Concord... Shibley Peter Pender... Vesta Furry... Ursula This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 14. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Benton County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 215 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of South West City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bella Vista... Pea Ridge Gravette... Hiwasse Maysville This includes Interstate 49 near mile marker 93. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Lake Fort Smith, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Winslow... St. Paul Cass... Saint Paul Pettigrew... Boston Dutton... Bidville Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Locke Turners Bend... Mount Gayler Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur, ARnwaonline.com

Deluge of rain soaks Decatur

DECATUR -- The constant sound of thunder was heard all through the area as several lines of severe thunderstorms slammed Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma on April 28. Many area residents were shaken out of their slumber by the almost constant lightning and thunder barrage throughout the early morning hours.
Madison County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 402 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Boston, moving east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Pettigrew... Boston Red Star
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN AND EAST CENTRAL SEQUOYAH COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 556 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Figure Five, moving southeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Alma Barling... Lavaca Mulberry... Dyer Moffett... Rudy Figure Five... Fort Smith Regional Airport Short... Kibler Central City... Concord Shibley... Uniontown Dora... Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 19. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 326 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 25.
Benton County, ARnwaonline.com

Benton County marriage licenses

Tony Jay Byler Jr., 35, and Alison Marie Martin, 26, both of Rogers. Ben Anthony Daniel, 33, and Stacia Rayne Tye, 24, both of Sulphur Springs. Sam Ross Gardner, 30, Springdale, and Brittany Ann Pierce, 28, Anderson, Mo. Chinnou Lee, 26, and Julie Yang, 25, both of Rogers. Louis John...