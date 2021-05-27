Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapidly rising water or flooding is possible within the watch area. If you are in the watch area, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flash flooding is observed or if a warning is issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * Through late tonight * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to track across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas today and tonight. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates, and could train over the same areas, resulting in flash flooding.