Flood Watch issued for Canadian, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating another fatality collision in Logan County in 2021. This one happened on Wednesday afternoon, May 12 at approximately 4 p.m. on Highway 33 and Broadway three miles west of Guthrie. Michael David McFarland, 30, of Crescent was driving his 2011 Ford Fusion westbound on Highway 33 when the accident happened. McFarland was Med-Flighted to Mercy Logan county and was pronounced at the hospital. Richard Wayne Nythe Jr.,40 of Guthrie was eastbound on Highway 33 when the OHP report he crossed the center line and struck McFarland’s vehicle. Nythe was not injured in the accident. The OHP report alleges Nythe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, while McFarland’s condition is listed as under investigation. The use of seat belts in both vehicles is under investigation, but the air bags did deploy in both. McFarland was pinned in his car for an unknown time before Guthrie Fire Department got him out. The road was dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.