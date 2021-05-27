Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HASKELL...MCINTOSH...WESTERN SEQUOYAH...LATIMER...NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE...EASTERN PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Stidham to 2 miles south of Crowder to 7 miles east of Blanco. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Eufaula Stigler... Checotah Hartshorne... Krebs Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Keota... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Fanshawe... Whitefield Alderson... Kinta This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 300.