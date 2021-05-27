Cancel
Adair County, OK

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapidly rising water or flooding is possible within the watch area. If you are in the watch area, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flash flooding is observed or if a warning is issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * Through late tonight * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to track across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas today and tonight. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates, and could train over the same areas, resulting in flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Person
Sequoyah
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Wagoner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Fort Gibson, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Okay... Braggs Pumpkin Center
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bird Creek at Avant. * Until this evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 20 feet this morning, then fall below flood stage by late afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HASKELL...MCINTOSH...WESTERN SEQUOYAH...LATIMER...NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE...EASTERN PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Stidham to 2 miles south of Crowder to 7 miles east of Blanco. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Eufaula Stigler... Checotah Hartshorne... Krebs Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Keota... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Fanshawe... Whitefield Alderson... Kinta This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 300.
Locust Grove, OKTulsa World

Men trapped at Kerr Dam following explosion found dead

The two men who were trapped inside the Kerr Dam after an explosion Thursday were discovered dead early Friday, officials said. The out-of-state-contractors, employees of Colorado-based D.A. Smith Drilling Co., were drilling for core samples near the base of the dam about 6 p.m. when they likely hit a pocket of methane gas, causing an explosion, a Grand River Dam Authority spokesman said.
Mcintosh County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MCINTOSH...PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1135 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Wetumka to near Calvin to 8 miles southwest of Ashland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Henryetta Krebs... Weleetka Dewar... Kiowa Savanna... Crowder Alderson... Canadian Indianola... Grayson Hanna... Hoffman Ashland... Raiford Haywood... Vivian Mcalester Regional Airport... Scipio This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 233 and 251. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 221 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Lake Tenkiller State Park, moving northeast at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vian... Gore Marble City... Cookson Brushy Lake State Park... Cherokee Landing State Park Bunch... Lake Tenkiller State Park Brushy... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 289 and 297.
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ROGERS AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, a cluster of showers and storms were located over northern Tulsa county and far southeast Osage county, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this activity. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Foyil... Talala Turley... Bushyhead
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Caring for Muskogee County’s little heads in new beds

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Muskogee Hotel & Lodging Association in April to provide over 665 pillowcases for an initiative called “Pillowcases for New Places.”. The drive, led by Region 4 North Foster Care recruiters of Oklahoma Department of Human Services, sought to bring light to Child...
Osage County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Miller EMS Preparing for Tulsa Ironman

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave his monthly report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and said he is beginning to see business pick back up after dropping during what many considered the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. McLemore said for the month of April, they had 27...
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee County District Court 05.10.21

Bryan David Greer, 55, of Chouteau, and Rhonda Lee Mullins, 54, of Oktaha. Keifton Allen Warren, 31, and Bethaney Nichole Patterson, 28, both of Muskogee. • Leandria Keith, et al., $750, May 26. • Lazerus and Darius Chavez, et al., $625, May 26. • Tiffany McNeal, et al., $575, May...
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES At 121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Big Cabin White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 276 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adair County, OKokcfox.com

1 dead, 1 critical following accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH)--A 32-year-old man lost his life Saturday afternoon just after 3:15 p.m. after a crash in Stilwell. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Randall Unger was traveling west on OK-100 when for an unknown reason, drove off the road to the right and hit a tree. Unger...
Rogers County, OKTulsa World

Class 4A state track championship results

Teams: 1. Weatherford 121; 2. Tuttle 119; 3. Mannford 69; 4. Plainview 58; 5. Lincoln Christian 43; 6. Bethany 37; 7. Wagoner 31; 8. Kingfisher 30; 9. Cache 28; 10. Bristow 27; 11. Cushing 23; 12. Broken Bow 22; T13. Holland Hall, Byng 18; 15. Dickson 17; 16. Berryhill 13; 17. Central; T18. Verdigris, Pauls Valley, Poteau 10; T21. Vinita, Inola, Blanchard 9; 24. Sulphur 8; T25. OKC Harding, Stilwell, Fort Gibson 6; T28. Sallisaw, Anadarko 5; T30. McLain, Jay, Miami, Muldrow, Madill, Perkins-Tryon 4; T36. Tecumseh, Catoosa 3; T38. Westville, Seminole, Elk City 2; T41. Chickasha, Cleveland, Newcastle 1.