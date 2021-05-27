Cancel
Cleveland County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, Although the heavy rain has ended, flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas may continue through at least 5 pm. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Greer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Seminole, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Comanche; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Mcclain County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McClain, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McClain; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Hughes; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Pottawatomie northeastern Pontotoc...southwestern Hughes and southern Seminole Counties Until 515 PM CDT AT 442 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Konawa, moving northeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Ada, Wewoka, Konawa, Byng, Allen, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Canadian County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma Northern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby and Luther. Rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are occurring.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain; Oklahoma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Oklahoma Cleveland...northwestern Garvin and McClain Counties Until 1045 AM CDT AT 1006 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Moore to near Washington to 3 miles north of Maysville, moving northeast at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of peas Wind gusts to 40 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Nicoma Park, Lexington, Goldsby, Maysville, Dibble, Wayne, Washington and Paoli.
Garvin County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, McClain, Murray, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Murray; Pottawatomie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Pottawatomie eastern Garvin...Pontotoc...southeastern McClain...Seminole and northeastern Murray Counties Until 1130 AM CDT AT 1042 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Tribbey to near Byars to 3 miles southeast of Wynnewood, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to pea size hail Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Ada, Seminole, Tecumseh, Wewoka, Wynnewood, Stratford, Konawa, Byng, Maud, Roff, Earlsboro, Bowlegs, Asher, Tribbey, Wanette, Francis, Byars, Fitzhugh, St. Louis and Sasakwa.