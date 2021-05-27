Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 03:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mill Creek Near Paxico. * Until late tonight. * At 10:31 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 23.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low lying farm fields and campsites along the creek begin to flood.alerts.weather.gov