Wabaunsee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 03:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mill Creek Near Paxico. * Until late tonight. * At 10:31 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 23.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low lying farm fields and campsites along the creek begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov
Kansas State
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Wabaunsee County.
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Wamego, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Belvue around 1025 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1030 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Jackson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH