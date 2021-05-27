Cancel
Apple TV 4K tips: 24 ways to do more with Apple's new streamer

By Jared Newman
TechHive
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Apple released a new version of its Apple TV 4K streaming box, with a faster processor and a much better remote control. While it’s still one of the most expensive streaming boxes you can get at $179, it’s also one of the most powerful, with lots of neat features tucked away behind its slick veneer. And now that the remote has a proper directional pad, it should be a lot more approachable than the old version.

Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Apple rumor tips a new kind of device, at last

A new Apple device was tipped this week with a look and aim unlike any we’ve seen before. This new device is not a phone, or a tablet, or a laptop. It’s not a desktop computer – but it can compute. It would appear that Apple’s latest development is in a device that’s something like a cross between a HomePod and an Apple TV, potentially making Apple TV a device with a screen, at long last.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a very solid set of true wireless earphones that are priced to compete with the Apple AirPods. However, they offer a number of user features like ANC, several fit options, and better performance in some regards. If you're looking for bang for your buck, these are the better pick between the two for most users.
Electronicsmagazinebuzz.com

iFixit tears up the new Apple TV 4K. And the new Siri Controller

IFixit Repair Service has disassembled Apple’s latest version of the Apple TV 4K and, like its predecessor, is fairly easy to fix. The new Apple TV 4K has the same design and can be unlocked in the same way as the version released in 2017. The biggest difference in terms of components is that the new version is equipped with the Apple A12 Bionic chip, which is the same chip as the iPhone XR and iPhone XS.
Electronicstimesnewsexpress.com

Teardown shows the new Apple TV 4K is easy to repair, but Siri Remote is a pain | Engadget

Given that the revamped Apple TV 4K looks identical to the last model, we figured that it would be similarly easy to repair. And according to iFixit’s teardown video, that’s precisely the case. The site was able to tear right through the set-top box’s case, thanks to a bit of prying and standard screws. In a unique twist, Apple also used metal contact pins to connect the ATV’s large fan to its logic board. That makes it easy to remove without worrying about breaking any cables.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Apple debuts new trailer for Apple TV+ ‘Physical’ starring Rose Byrne

Apple has debuted a new trailer for “Physical,” a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman starring Rose Byrne, set to premiere on June 18th on Apple TV+. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

Apple TV 4K Review: Is the New Apple TV Worth Buying?

The long and short of it is that the new Apple TV 4K is still an expensive way to stream movies and TV shows. The experience is mostly flawless, which is what makes it a compelling option for some, but its increased power is also mostly lost on niche features like its specialized gaming options.
ElectronicsThe Guardian

Apple TV 4K 2021 review: faster chip, fancy iPod-like remote

The second-generation Apple TV 4K gets a faster processor and future-proofed specs, but is really all about its new iPod-inspired Siri remote. And it all comes at a price. Costing £169, the Apple media-streaming box is very much at the top of the market despite being £10 cheaper than its predecessor, with direct competitors priced between £50 and £130. But the Apple TV 4K offers something most others cannot: full integration with all of the iPhone-maker’s services including Siri, iTunes, TV+, Music, Fitness+ and the AirPlay 2 streaming system.
TV ShowsMacRumors Forums

Some New Apple TV 4K Users Report 4K Content Incorrectly Labeled as HD

A number of new Apple TV 4K owners are reporting that TV shows and movies in several apps are listed as HD rather than the expected 4K resolution. ‌Apple TV‌ 4K 2021 shown on right (Image credit: sundeepch) Based on comments from MacRumors forum members, Apple Support Communities members, and...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Of course repairing the new Apple TV remote is harder than simply unscrewing it

Apple, a company notorious for making its products difficult to repair, has given us a real head-scratcher of a repair situation with its next-generation streaming remote. At issue here are a pair of screws that would appear to make repair semi-straightforward but absolutely do not. iFixit tore down the second-generation Siri Remote, which will ship with the latest Apple TV 4K streaming box, and found that these two screws on the outside of the remote do basically nothing. Do not, in other words, expect to be able to fix your new remote or its battery easily.