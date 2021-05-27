Apple TV 4K tips: 24 ways to do more with Apple's new streamer

Given that the revamped Apple TV 4K looks identical to the last model, we figured that it would be similarly easy to repair. And according to iFixit’s teardown video, that’s precisely the case. The site was able to tear right through the set-top box’s case, thanks to a bit of prying and standard screws. In a unique twist, Apple also used metal contact pins to connect the ATV’s large fan to its logic board. That makes it easy to remove without worrying about breaking any cables.