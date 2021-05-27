Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor returns to the role after stepping away from it earlier this year
The voice actor for Sonic the Hedgehog has announced that he is returning to the role after previously stating he was stepping down earlier this year. Roger Craig Smith, who has been the primary English-speaking voice actor for the character since 2010, shared the good news via his Twitter account stating that: “I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned!”www.gamesradar.com