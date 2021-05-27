Cancel
Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor returns to the role after stepping away from it earlier this year

By Hope Bellingham
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The voice actor for Sonic the Hedgehog has announced that he is returning to the role after previously stating he was stepping down earlier this year. Roger Craig Smith, who has been the primary English-speaking voice actor for the character since 2010, shared the good news via his Twitter account stating that: “I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned!”

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

Person
Roger Craig Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Voice Actor#Super Smash Bros#Mario Bros#Stepping Down#Sonic Forces#Sonic Team Racing#Time#Mirage#Kingdom Hearts#Animal Crossing#Bst#Sailor Moon#Apex Legends#Hollywood#Pic#Happy#Resident Evil#Gratitude#Voicing Sonicthehedgehog
Related
Moviesnintendowire.com

Roger Craig Smith back as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog

Earlier this year we learned of some shake-ups in the established English voice cast for the Sonic the Hedgehog series. While there have been occasional, small scale recasts (as opposed to the massive shift tied to Sonic X in the mid-2000’s), it was announced that Roger Craig Smith, the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog for the last decade, would be leaving the role after the character’s crossover into Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Sega Announces New Sonic the Hedgehog Game for 2022

Sega's Sonic Central livestream announced on Thursday a new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series that will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. The livestream unveiled a teaser video:. The livestream also announced that the Sonic Colors Wii...
Video GamesMovieWeb

Knuckles' Introduction Revealed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

The U.S. Copyright Office listing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 includes a plot synopsis, potentially revealing how Knuckles will be introduced in the upcoming sequel. After the first movie proved to be a tremendous hit at the box office in early 2020, a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was quickly ordered at Paramount Pictures. Not much has been revealed about the plot, but some fans have noticed some interesting details in the U.S. Copyright Office's listing for the movie.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer absent from Sonic Central event

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel that fans of the blue hedgehog are no doubt looking forward to. Unfortunately, for those turning in to the Sonic Central event to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, there was no mention of the movie. Why wasn’t there a new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer? Here’s the need-to-know.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic Fans Upset After Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Isn't Announced

Sega had a slew of new announcements to share today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In celebrating the occasion, Sega revealed a number of new titles including Sonic Colors: Ultimate and a new 3D game for next-gen platforms that will release in 2022. While many longtime Sonic fans were surely happy with some of the revelations that were made today, others were saddened to see that another popular hedgehog didn't make an appearance.
ComicsWRAL

Sonic The Hedgehog

Cast: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound - human - best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Sonic The Hedgehog Appears To Be Coming To Minecraft

Earlier this week, Sega held the first ever 'Sonic Central' broadcast. During the live stream, it announced the return of Sonic Colors, Sonic Origins, and a brand new game from the Sonic Team, arriving in 2022. In between all of this, there were a few smaller teasers, but one you...
Video GamesPolygon

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog’s new digital showcase, Sonic Central

Sega will reveal “a plethora” of new projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary during a livestream titled Sonic Central. Expect new game announcements and updates on previously announced projects, like the Sonic animated series coming to Netflix and Paramount Pictures’ new feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Sonic the Hedgehog livestream will show off ‘upcoming projects’

Sega will host a Sonic Central livestream this Thursday, May 27, and it’s promising “a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our Sonic 30th celebration.” This year is indeed the 30th anniversary of the original Sega game’s 1991 release, but you don’t exactly need a big milestone to celebrate the blue boi: Sega promised a whole lot of Sonic news in 2020, but we didn’t get much that was relevant to PC, probably thanks to the pandemic.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Collection Possibly Leaked

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on the Sega Genesis all the way back in 1991, and this year marks the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has announced some plans to celebrate the character's birthday, but little has been revealed thus far. However, it seems that an anniversary compilation might be in the works! French retailer SoGamely has a new listing for something called "Sonic Collection" for PlayStation 4, and other retailers have picked it up, as well. Retail leaks have proven reliable in the past, but fans will still want to take this one with a grain of salt until Sega makes some kind of official announcement.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Sonic the Hedgehog Teaser Video Reveals Platforms and 2022 Release

We don’t know much about it yet, but Sega’s next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sonic Team is on the way in 2022. The publisher announced the mysterious title as a surprise at the end of today’s Sonic Central celebration event. In the announcement video, Sonic can be seen dashing through a forest before he begins to glow and speed up. An overhead shot then reveals a strange symbol and a 2022 release window for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S… and that’s it. So, a big Sonic the Hedgehog game is coming in 2022, but you’ll have to wait to see exactly what it is. For now, you can watch the presentation cued up below to see the Sonic 2022 announcement trailer.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Sonic Central Revealed a Whole Lot of Sonic the Hedgehog News

This morning’s Sonic Central livestream unveiled a number of new collaborations, projects and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday. One of the most exciting announcements took place at the very end of the stream, with a short clip of a new mainline 3D game from developer Sonic Team, set to release in 2022. The game is not yet titled, but it will be playable on a number of platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Plot Details Confirm Knuckles' Arrival

We already know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is in production but the plot details have not yet been revealed. Interestingly, the description for the sequel has leaked and it confirms the arrival of Knuckles. It's no secret that Sonic's video game friends will show up in the second movie....
TV SeriesComicBook

Hideo Kojima Shares His Love For Netflix's Godzilla Singular Point

The King of the Monsters might have spent the earlier part of this year battling against Kong in a live-action winner take all, but Godzilla is far from done in 2021 as the lizard king will be making another big appearance in the upcoming Netflix animated series, Godzilla: Singular Point. Though the series is set to land on June 24th, the legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima had the opportunity to catch a few episodes of the upcoming animated show and couldn't help but to share his love for the series on his official Twitter account for fans to see.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

Voice Actor/Radio Personality Genzo Wakayama Passes Away

Renowned for his low, refined vocal register, Wakayama dubbed the late Sean Connery's roles, including his James Bond films, into Japanese since 1976. He also dubbed Peter Graves as the Impossible Mission Force leader Jim Phelps from the Mission: Impossible television series. Wakayama lended his voice to the Captain (John...