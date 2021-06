The big headlines to come out of the Sonic Central Live Stream were the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate and the current development of a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title, later revealed to be called Sonic Rangers by SEGA before they withdrew the press release. That wasn’t all of the news to come out of the stream, though. There’s also going to be a Sonic Origins compilation of previous Sonic titles, as well as plenty of cameos from the hedgehog in other titles to celebrate his 30th anniversary.