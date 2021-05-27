Budget to Beast: Acer unveils 4 new Chromebooks
It’s that time again. Acer just wrapped up its annual hardware event the PC company did not disappoint. For the second year in a row, the Next@Acer event was held virtually and Acer has unveiled what’s new with its full line of devices from gaming to creating and everything in between. While we fully expected at least one Chrome OS device to come out of the event, Acer has gone above and beyond in announcing FOUR new Chromebooks that range from lightweight and budget-friendly to a new ultra-premium flagship wielding the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. Here’s a look at the four new Chromebooks from Acer.chromeunboxed.com