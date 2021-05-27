Cancel
Budget to Beast: Acer unveils 4 new Chromebooks

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again. Acer just wrapped up its annual hardware event the PC company did not disappoint. For the second year in a row, the Next@Acer event was held virtually and Acer has unveiled what’s new with its full line of devices from gaming to creating and everything in between. While we fully expected at least one Chrome OS device to come out of the event, Acer has gone above and beyond in announcing FOUR new Chromebooks that range from lightweight and budget-friendly to a new ultra-premium flagship wielding the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. Here’s a look at the four new Chromebooks from Acer.

chromeunboxed.com
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

‘What’s New in Chrome OS’ at Google I/O makes a great case for developing for Chromebooks | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Starting out by highlighting the explosive growth of Chromebooks across the board, the What’s new in Chrome OS keynote didn’t do much to give us a bunch of info we didn’t already know, but it did a great job of combining much of what we’ve been talking about here at Chrome Unboxed over the past few months into a quick presentation. As we see the huge growth of Chromebooks across enterprise, education and consumer channels, presentations like this do a great deal to bring about more developer attention for Chrome-specific app use cases.
Electronicswccftech.com

Acer Announces Three new Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors to its Predator series, the Predator X38 S, Predator X28, and the Predator CG437K S. These three monitors offer a plethora of different features ranging from 42.5-inch screen size, a curved high-resolution display, or even a high refresh rate of above the 144 Hz.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Chrome Labs Steps Closer To Your Chromebook With New Update

Google has now pushed its upcoming Chrome Labs features one step closer to completion for the Chromebook platform. That’s based on recent reports from Android Police, which spotted the feature now rolling out on the Dev Channel for Chrome OS. The new feature acts as a way for users to...
ComputersFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best printer for a Chromebook

If you recently purchased a Chromebook and are researching its features, you may have noticed that there’s a lot of confusion around printing. Many say that Chromebooks can’t print at all, and others claim that only some printers work with Chromebooks. Chromebooks rely on a web-based operating system and cloud...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Google Messages integration on your Chromebook just got a new name

Google Messages has been a part of the overall Chromebook experience for quite some time now. If you’ve not set it up, I’d urge you to give it a try. The process is simple, the usability is very good, and it is nice to be able to fully leverage your text (SMS, MMS, Chat) messages right on the desktop. Now that it is baked into the Phone Hub on Chromebooks, its even easier to see, find and get set up for just about any Android phone user with a Chromebook.
Video GamesPCWorld

How to play games on a Chromebook

We’ve become used to thinking of Chromebooks as simple productivity machines: a web interface for classwork, online productivity apps, and not much else. But there are many ways to game on a Chromebook, too. You have three options to play games on most modern Chromebooks: as a web app, an...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google I/O 2021: New features and changes coming to your Chromebook | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

When Google held its virtual I/O 2021 keynote event at its Mountain View, California headquarters earlier this week, there was no mention of ChromeOS. While it’s understandable that Android would be the key focus for the software giant, it did surprise many when ChromeOS-specific features were not announced on stage. However, during a quick developer session post the keynote event, Google did announce several new features and changes coming to ChromeOS that powers Chromebooks.
Computersvg247.com

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti review: a beastly but costly new flagship GPU for 4K gaming

Nvidia’s impressive new ‘gaming flagship’ is almost as powerful as its top-line multimedia card – but it has a cost to match. Back in September of last year, I hailed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 as the moment that 4K, ray-traced, 60fps gaming finally hit an affordable price – but for some, there was always a ghost at the feast – the more powerful, hugely expensive 3090.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Google’s new Material You design could look like on a Chromebook | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Ever since Google announced its Material You design principles at this year’s I/O conference a few weeks ago and since the company hinted that the new, custom styling based on your personal preferences would eventually come to Chromebooks, I’ve been excited about what that could look like on Chrome OS. So, instead of simply dreaming, I took some time to mock it up visually so that I could share with you all what I truly believe Chromebooks may look like in the near future. I’ve also gone ahead and implemented a few tweaks to things that I think you may be excited for, so stay until the end to learn more!
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the budget-centric Galaxy A22 in 4G and 5G flavors

Samsung has today launched its latest budget phone that adds 5G connectivity to the mix – the Galaxy A22 5G. The latest Samsung offering features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a V-shaped notch at the top. At its heart is an octa-core processor – reportedly the MediaTek Helio 700 SoC – while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

New 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebook ‘Primus’ emerges

If you’ve followed along here at Chrome Unboxed for any amount of time, you generally have the feel for what product cycles feel like. Devices begin in the Chromium Repositories and begin branching off from a singular source based on a new chipset. Take the new Tiger Lake 11th-gen Intel Chromebooks we’re just now seeing hit the market as an example. These devices are all built on a baseboard code named ‘Volteer’ and we can trace the genesis of all these devices back to that board starting all the way back in September of 2019. Though we normally would expect those devices to have started arriving late in 2020 or early 2021, things were pushed back a bit by the pandemic.
ComputersGeekTyrant

Acer Reveals New SpatialLabs 3D Software, Gaming Laptops, and More at Global Press Conference

Acer recently held their Global Press Conference and unveiled a ton of new computers as well as a couple of other announcements. I’ve included the entire conference in a video below and will be sharing some of the highlights. First, Acer announced it’s joining RE100 and pledged to convert to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. In an effort to help face environmental challenges, they then announced their Earthion platform with the first product being the Aspire Vero. This computer will feature post-consumer recycled plastic, eco-friendly packaging, and more. Inside, you’ll find the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.
ElectronicsPCWorld

Acer's flipping, finger-friendly convertible Chromebook is just $200

We love Chromebooks since they are relatively hassle-free, and in addition to being ideal web devices, they can also run Android apps and Linux desktop programs. Chromebooks also tend to be very well priced—especially today with this deal we found at Walmart. The big box retailer is selling an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $200, down from the $300 MSRP. That’s a significant disount.
Computerstwit.tv

Acer Swift 5 Review

New episodes are posted every Wednesday. The Acer Swift 5 is an ultraportable laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen (and optional antimicrobial solution for the whole device), and verified as an Intel Evo platform notebook design. Ant Pruitt gives his review.