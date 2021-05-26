Amazon Prime Video showing error code 1060 on Apple TV : How to fix it
Apple TV is a very popular streaming media player. Apple TV takes content from the internet and can show it on your TV. Apple TV 4K models support 4K Ultra HD and HDR video. Along with that, Apple TV HD supports 1080p HD. The 4K model has some better tech specs for wireless, ethernet and others. Both the Apple TV models have a dedicated app store. A TV app has also been included that provides guide and search capabilities across the most well-known apps. Siri voice capabilities have also been added for search and other functions.digistatement.com