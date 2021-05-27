Cancel
Microsoft updating shared calendar experience for Outlook on Windows

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is rolling out an update to Outlook that will “dramatically” improve the reliability of shared calendars. The Redmond, Washington-based company calls the update “arguably the biggest change to Outlook for Windows since its initial release in 1997,” which seems a bit much for what amounts to back-end changes to improve functionality. In fact, lower in Microsoft’s update, the company said it hopes people don’t notice the change as it’s “one of those improvements that should be invisible because it eliminates issues but doesn’t change the core product functionality.”

