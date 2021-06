The term Treasury Management means different things to different people. If you asked multiple business owners what it means to them, you would probably get multiple answers. By definition, Treasury Management is the management of a company’s liquidity with the goal of maximizing returns, streamlining processes and mitigating financial and reputational risk. In layman’s terms Treasury Management is the process of speeding up receivables, slowing down payables, protecting yourself from fraud and earning the largest return available on your company’s excess cash.