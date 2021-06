Leading up to the release of PlayStation 5, one of the things that were teased was the sequel to God of War (2018). Unofficially titled, God of War: Ragnarok, the teaser ended with a release window of 2021. This led many to wonder if the game will actually be released sometime this year. We now know that this will not be the case. A new interview with the Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst has confirmed that the next God of War has been moved to next year. Developer Sony Santa Monica has also confirmed the news with a tweet.