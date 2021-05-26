Apple TV error code 301024 : How to fix it?

The tvOS 14.7 beta 2 release sent out to developers resolves an issue where 4K video streams were incorrectly showing as only HD on the new Apple TV 4K. It remains unclear how many users were affected by the problem, and it's also not clear whether the issue was labeling or that resolution was genuinely reduced. If it were reduced, then the presumption was that the new Apple TV was not correctly identifying itself and its capabilities to streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max in the app, but identified properly inside the Apple TV app itself.