All sectors and walks of modern life are touched by sustainability and so too is the construction industry-whether it is buildings, airports, highways or stadiums. Simply put, sustainability engulfs three aspects: ecology, economy and environment. Sustainability is badly needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change. On the other hand, innovation can make something better or effective. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 illustrates best how a sports event can be refurbished with innovation and sustainability and thereby making the event effective to negate the externalities of climate change.