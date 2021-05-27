Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021

At the start of the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG officially discontinued Fairy-types. No sets since Cosmic Eclipse, the final Sun & Moon era expansion, have had Fairy-types… or, oddly, Dragon-types. It wasn't announced that Dragon-types had been discontinued along with Fairy-types, but it was widely thought to be so. We have had six main expansions (Sword & Shield, Rebel Clash, Darkness Ablaze, Vivid Voltage, Battle Styles, Chilling Reign), two special sets (Champion's Path, Shining Fates), and over 100 promo cards with no Dragon-types. Cards featuring Dragons like Rayquaza were printed as Normal-type cards. It seemed certain that Dragons had gone the way of the Fairy. However, the Pokémon TCG has now revealed products and cards from their upcoming Japanese-language sets for July 2021, Sky Stream and Towering Perfection… which bring for the return of Dragon-types.