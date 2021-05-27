Cancel
Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021

By Gökhan Çakır
dotesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Pokémon Go Fest is approaching and it looks like it’ll be the most special one yet. With the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go on the horizon, Niantic is getting ready to step it up. Kicking off on July 17 at 10am local time,...

dotesports.com
How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is slated to run from July 17 to 18 and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the app. On July 17 and 18 from 10am to 8pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event, which will have components for trainers who buy the event’s ticket and those who don’t. This year, Pokémon Go Fest is a music festival and the players are the show’s director, according to Niantic.
Pokémon Go Fest Will Return This Summer With An Added Music Festival

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will return this July as a virtual event, and this year, the annual celebration will also host a music festival, Niantic announced on Thursday. The brain behind the franchise’s signature music, Junichi Masuda, has produced brand new songs for the digital-only festival, one leaning into the rock genre for Pikachu Rock Star fans and another tapping electro-pop sonics for Pikachu Pop Star fans.
Is Meloetta coming to Pokémon Go in Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

The announcement of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s date for Pokémon Go has been an exciting development with additional news about this year’s theme and the many Pokémon players will encounter over the festival’s weekend. A reward exclusive for players who purchase the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket is a Mythical Pokémon. These Pokémon become available later on in Pokémon Go to other players, but everyone who buys the Go Fest ticket has the chance to receive it first. It has not been announced about what Mythical Pokémon it could be, but with the theme of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 being a musical concert, many believe it’s going to be Meloetta.
Everything We Know About Federations Expansion, Stellaris: Console Edition

The fourth expansion pack for Stellaris: Console Edition is coming on June 17. It’s going to kick off with the Federations expansion, which expands the diplomatic capabilities of the player including the ability to establish a galactic senate. The Stellaris: Console Edition is available on both Xbox One and PlayStation...
Everything we know about Valve’s handheld Steam console in the works

Valve is reportedly developing a portable gaming console. Dubbed the SteamPal, the product would be akin to Nintendo’s Switch but play PC games available in Valve’s Steam storefront. Ars Technica reported exclusively on the development, which has not been confirmed by Valve. The company publishes popular video games including Half-Life...
Biomutant New Game Plus Mode - Everything We Know About NG+

There's a lot to do in Biomutant and even a few choices that see you walking down a certain path for the remainder of a playthrough. Once you've collected tons of loot and crafted weapons that you're fond of, it can be hard to leave them behind if you plan on seeing how other decisions would have played out. Thankfully, the New Game Plus mode lets you hold onto your stuff, while starting the story anew.
Everything we know about Escape Room: Tournament of the Champions

After multiple release date delays, Sony Pictures is finally giving us the sequel to the surprising 2019 hit Escape Room. Escape Room 2, also known as Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, will continue the story from the 2019 film where surviving characters Zoey Davis (Taylor Russell) and Ben Miller (Logan Miller) will be forced to compete in another deadly assortment of traps, tricks and escape rooms.
Dragon-Types Roar Back Into Pokémon TCG With Sky Stream

At the start of the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG officially discontinued Fairy-types. No sets since Cosmic Eclipse, the final Sun & Moon era expansion, have had Fairy-types… or, oddly, Dragon-types. It wasn't announced that Dragon-types had been discontinued along with Fairy-types, but it was widely thought to be so. We have had six main expansions (Sword & Shield, Rebel Clash, Darkness Ablaze, Vivid Voltage, Battle Styles, Chilling Reign), two special sets (Champion's Path, Shining Fates), and over 100 promo cards with no Dragon-types. Cards featuring Dragons like Rayquaza were printed as Normal-type cards. It seemed certain that Dragons had gone the way of the Fairy. However, the Pokémon TCG has now revealed products and cards from their upcoming Japanese-language sets for July 2021, Sky Stream and Towering Perfection… which bring for the return of Dragon-types.
Pokémon GO Gible Community Day Guide – Everything you Need to Know

After years of waiting in anticipation Pokémon GO players are finally about to experience Gible Community Day. This rare creature is one of the best in the game, so everyone will be excitedly catching all that they can while they’re available. And with a few bonuses and an exclusive move thrown on top there’s a lot to keep track of throughout the event. To help, here’s our Gible Community Day event guide in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes Hit Shelves

Today, we get a peek into the next major Pokémon TCG set. Official tournament game stores can sell Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes starting today, January 5th. Here's what you'll get in a Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Build & Battle Box:
Pokémon Sword And Shield Best Starter - Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble And Their Evolutions

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been out for several months now and many of you are probably intimately acquainted with Gen 8 already. For those of you on the cusp of starting your adventure through the Galar region, though, you'll soon be faced with a question that every Pokémon trainer encounters at the beginning of a new generation: Which starter Pokémon should I choose?