Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace thinks Sen. Joe Manchin is missing the big picture and isn’t thinking strategically. And he wasn’t shy about giving the senator from West Virginia a piece of his mind during an interview Sunday that came after Manchin shook up Washington with an op-ed saying he will vote against sweeping voting-rights legislation that is a Democratic priority. In the op-ed, Manchin also reiterated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster. And Wallace confronted Manchin on whether his insistence on maintaining the filibuster wasn’t counterproductive with his stated goal of more bipartisan cooperation.