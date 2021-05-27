Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits
There’s a breeze of bipartisanship sweeping through Washington this week, but to liberals it feels like a stealth cold front being manufactured by Mitch McConnell. A Senate committee unanimously cleared a bill to pay for surface transportation projects for five years. There’s real talk between Republicans and the White House about meeting in the middle around a broader infrastructure package nearing $1 trillion. And the full Senate is inching toward passing $100 billion for advanced technology research and development, with significant Republican support.www.kentucky.com