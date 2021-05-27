Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

By David Catanese
Lexington Herald-Leader
 11 days ago

There’s a breeze of bipartisanship sweeping through Washington this week, but to liberals it feels like a stealth cold front being manufactured by Mitch McConnell. A Senate committee unanimously cleared a bill to pay for surface transportation projects for five years. There’s real talk between Republicans and the White House about meeting in the middle around a broader infrastructure package nearing $1 trillion. And the full Senate is inching toward passing $100 billion for advanced technology research and development, with significant Republican support.

www.kentucky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brian Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Democrats#Bipartisan Support#Liberals#Democratic Reform#The White House#Dems#Cnbc#Msnbc#Congress#White Supremacist#Bipartisan Work#Gop Opposition#The Senate#Democracy Reform Bills#Republican Votes#Majority Leader#White House Priorities#Progressives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Democrat Manchin says he won’t back partisan voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the For the People Act passed by House Democrats, potentially dooming the legislation. He also said he wouldn’t support ending the filibuster rule. Without Manchin’s support, the sweeping voting reform legislation -- approved by the House in March with no...
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

Lawmakers optimistic about compromise on Biden’s infrastructure bill

Lawmakers are still tinkering with President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure package, with Republicans and moderates saying a compromise is possible. Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, said on Sunday he had “all the confidence in the world” a deal was within reach on the expansive proposals, which range from highway and sewer upgrades to boosting care for the elderly.
Congress & CourtsAnderson Herald Bulletin

John Krull column: Joe Manchin and the teeter totter

It took a remarkable set of circumstances to make Joe Manchin the second most powerful person in America. If former President Donald Trump hadn’t gone into a post-election self-pity party from which he has yet to emerge, Republicans likely would have won the two run-off elections in Georgia. And Manchin,...
Congress & CourtsOutside Beltway

Manchin Opposes Democracy

In a bizarre op-ed for the Charleston (WV) Gazette-Mail, Senator Joe Manchin explains “Why I’m voting against the For the People Act.”. The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Watch Chris Wallace Confront Manchin on Whether He’s “Being Naive” About Bipartisanship

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace thinks Sen. Joe Manchin is missing the big picture and isn’t thinking strategically. And he wasn’t shy about giving the senator from West Virginia a piece of his mind during an interview Sunday that came after Manchin shook up Washington with an op-ed saying he will vote against sweeping voting-rights legislation that is a Democratic priority. In the op-ed, Manchin also reiterated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster. And Wallace confronted Manchin on whether his insistence on maintaining the filibuster wasn’t counterproductive with his stated goal of more bipartisan cooperation.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Dismisses GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure Bill

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges. On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Joe Manchin calls out his colleagues' filibuster hypocrisy

President Joe Biden might have no intention of keeping his promise to bring back bipartisanship and moderation to Washington, D.C., but Sen. Joe Manchin does. The West Virginia Democrat reiterated this weekend that he will not help his colleagues abolish the filibuster, a legislative tool that allows the minority party to stall and/or block legislation. His reasoning? He supported its use in the past to protect the Democratic Party’s say in the political process, so he has to support it now — even if it hinders the Democratic agenda.