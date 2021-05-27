Cancel
Greenville, SC

Greenville Co. deputies need help locating man missing for nearly a month

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing who has not ben seen in approximately one month. According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Paul Burton Fairey has not checked in with his family in about a month. He is described as having tattoos on his neck and both shoulders.

