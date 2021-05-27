Cancel
Could Bamboo Be a Viable Alternative to Lumber?

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah-based builder Concord Homes is ditching traditional lumber and opting for bamboo for new-home construction. The reasoning goes farther than combating rising lumber prices, Concord Homes told KUTV. The builder wanted to use a mix of plywood and bamboo for some time because of its smaller impact on the environment. The material comes from a northern California company Bamcore, which says it's energy-efficient, good for the environment, strong, and durable. Using the new material can save between $5,000 and $10,000 in building costs.

