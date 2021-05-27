Cancel
The Fintech Megathon 2021 Brings Together the UAE’s Fintechs To Collaborate and Innovate New Tech

By Francis Bignell
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fintech Megathon 2021 was launched in the United Arab Emirates under the patronage of His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy (MoE) and Chairman of the Board of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The first-of-a-kind nationwide megathon aimed at furthering the development of the fintech industry by bringing together a large array of startups specialised in financial services technology.

