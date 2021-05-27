Cancel
4 Ways Software Engineers Organize Their TODOs

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TODOs are a tricky subject for developers. Many codebases are guilty of having TODOs linger around while nobody knows who’s responsible for a TODO or even has the required context to tackle it. Yet, should we feel ashamed for our lingering TODOs?. Many developers have adopted the approach of adding...

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

282
Followers
6K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Projects#Software Tools#Software Developers#Development Tools#Todo#Jira#Visual Studio Code#Managing Todos#Ambiguous Todos#Technical Content#Technical Debt Tools#Ide Support#Relevant Files#Tasks#Ux Psychology#Metadata#Dependencies#Code Reviews#Management Style#Feature Descriptions
