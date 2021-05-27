Cancel
Moana Luu Launches Luxury Creole Lifestyle Brand ManLuu

By Thomas Waller
WWD
 9 days ago
Essence alumni Moana Luu has launched ManLuu, a U.S.-based fashion and lifestyle brand showcasing interpretations of her Creole culture. “I created ManLuu as a contemporary expression of Creole heritage,” explained Luu, who also serves as the global chief content officer of Essence Ventures. “Every piece has been lovingly crafted to be enduring, beautiful and infinitely wearable.”

