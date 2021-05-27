Moana Luu Launches Luxury Creole Lifestyle Brand ManLuu

San Diego — The world’s first hard Yerba Mate brand, Kové (koh-veh), is pleased to announce its debut portfolio of sippable 5% ABV hard tea seltzers that harness the powerful qualities of Yerba Mate while paying respect to the spirit and traditions surrounding the South American beverage. Brewed and naturally fermented in San Diego, CA with high-quality, pronounceable organic ingredients and free of artificial flavors and colors, Kové embraces authenticity and transparency in both its product and operations. The Hard Yerba Mate is now available in 12 oz. cans, in flavors including Passion Berry, Lemonade Iced-Tea, Mojito, and Mango Colada. As RTD beverages rapidly gain market share (+43% growth globally in 2020, according to IWSR), Kové is poised for impressive growth and expansion. It’s available for purchase in 4-packs throughout San Diego County ($9.99 – $10.99) and online in 12-packs ($29.99 – $32.99) for shipment within the state of California, with plans for expanded distribution.