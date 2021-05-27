TMSG: Disney World Honored 92-Year-Old Cast Member Who Served In WWII

Cancel
Military

Disney World Honored 92-Year-Old Cast Member Who Served In WWII

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago
Walt Disney World Resort wanted to honor one of their special cast members in conjunction with Armed Forces Day. 92-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Alex Stromski enlisted in the Navy toward the end of World War II at the age of 17, and he served his country until 1967, where he retired from his role as a lieutenant commander. Today, Stromski is a Magic Kingdom cast member in Pinocchio's Village Haus, where he's worked full-time since 2013.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

