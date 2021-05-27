Cancel
NBA

Philadelphia fans under fire after Sixers fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook during Game 2

Philly Report
Philly Report
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZxE9_0aDSbhms00
(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Philadelphia sports fans are once again under fire after a Sixers fan dumped a bag of popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he was leaving the game with an injury, according to NBC 10.

Westbrook had to be restrained by Wizards personnel as he fought to get back out of the tunnel and confront the fan.

The in-arena announcer told fans to not throw objects onto the court. It is unknown if the fan was ejected. Westbrook said security told him that the fan was able to run out of the stadium before being detained by authorities.

The 76ers released a statement on Thursday stating the fan has had his season tickets revoked and will be banned from Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

Westbrook has had previous confrontations with Sixers fans. In 2017, a fan was caught on television giving Westbrook the middle finger in the middle of the game.

This wasn’t the NBA’s only controversy involving fans on Wednesday night. A video surfaced online that appeared to show a New York Knicks fan attempting to spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

