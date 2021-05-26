IFS Industrial Finishing Services: Painter

Service robotics market has been treading along a lucrative growth path in the recent years, owing to the significant proliferation of cloud, IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Apparently, it has to be noted that robots have been around since the 1960's. However, the definition of the 'standard' robot has evolved immensely and the technology has now emerged as one of the most transformative fields of innovation. Service robots have increasingly acquired a momentous position as a vital interface between service and industry sector. Moreover, industry has been garnering overwhelming business opportunities from a plethora of business verticals including logistics, defense, household, entertainment, and healthcare. In fact, as per reliable estimates, the market accrued a massive remuneration of over USD 8 billion in the year 2016.