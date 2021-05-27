Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

klyq.com
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#Live Animals#Social Animals#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo#Law Office#Monkey Prison#Animal Advocacy#Cages#Bush Diving#Viral Video#Attack#National Headlines#Torture#Freeloaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso, TXKVIA

New video: See Mexican gray wolf pups born at El Paso Zoo

ORIGINAL REPORT, June 10: EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Zoo's Mexican gray wolf pack has now grown larger. Zoo officials on Thursday announced the recent births of a half-dozen new gray wolf pups, four males and two females, in what they called an "exciting milestone... (in) the repopulation of this endangered species.”
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Birds of El Paso County

This week, I did just that! I went out and mocked a Northern Mockingbird. Mock means to "mimic" (someone or something) scornfully or contemptuously, tease or make fun of. For me, that meant to play the songs of the Northern Mockingbird in an attempt to draw it closer so I could get a better picture. Mockingbirds are very territorial, so playing their call made it impossible for it to ignore me. Within minutes, I was being treated to an amazing flight show and territorial standoff.
AnimalsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

The Challenge of Getting Neighbors to Stop Attracting Bears

University of Montana Assistant Professor Alex Metcalf with the Human Dimensions Lab recently began looking at why bears and other wildlife returned again and again to certain neighborhoods for food. I live in the Miller Creek area and one of my neighbors insisted on leaving food out for the deer...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Business owners bring entertainment to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On this week's Built in the Borderland, Robert Holguin features interviews with three owners who run entertainment businesses in El Paso. Holguin spoke to All That Music owner George Reynoso. All That Music is one of the oldest record and CD stores in the Borderland.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday. Local health officials said the latest death was a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. The latest death brings El Paso's COVID-19 death toll to 2,621 with...
Animalsarcamax.com

Monkey recaptured three hours after Czech zoo escape

(UPI) Officials with a zoo in the Czech republic said a macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure and was on the loose for about three hours before being recaptured. The Decin Zoo said the male macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure early Monday morning, and zookeepers located and safely captured the primate a few hours later.
Grocery & SupermaketEl Paso Times

Sunland Park Mall in West El Paso welcomes new stores, restaurants

Mall management is excited to announce 12 new tenants opening shop, including seven new food court eateries in the upper level. “Sunland Park Mall is proud to welcome so many great new tenants to our center,” Kelley Baker, general manager of Sunland Park Mall, said in an email. “To meet shopper demand, we continue to evolve to deliver the right combination of retailers, dining, entertainment, and events to keep shoppers engaged and returning often.”
Restaurantsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Bailey's El Paso is expanding

BAILEY — Longstanding El Paso Mexican Restaurant is expanding into the building next door, making ro... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
El Paso, TXuppervalleymarket.com

3 El Paso Water Parks

Get ready El Paso! The temperatures are spiking to the thrilling three digits! What better way to enjoy the hot weather than to visit the water parks that are now open in the El Paso area. Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld has been El Paso’s oasis for aquatic fun for many years. The city of El Paso has proudly constructed 4 brand new water parks across the city, 2 of which are currently open. The city is yet to announce the opening of the other 2 parks. Get ready to beat the heat at these 3 El Paso Water Parks.
El Paso, TXspotlightepnews.com

City of El Paso Announces Three New American Airline Direct Flights to Austin

EL PASO, TX — The City of El Paso is thrilled to announce that American Airlines will begin daily non-stop service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, tickets will go on sale today, June 10, 2021, for flights starting September 8, 2021. American Airlines will then add a second direct flight in October and a third in November for a total of three daily non-stop flights to the State’s capital.
Columbia Falls, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Made it to Glacier but Can’t Get In? Visit the House of Mystery!

Have you ever been to the House of Mystery? It's so much fun! The Montana Vortex and House of Mystery are in Columbia Falls, just 22 minutes from the entrance to Glacier National Park. So if you find yourself unable to get into Glacier National Park because you didn't know you needed a ticket, or you do have a ticket and want to give up on sitting in a line of cars to enter the park, or maybe you just enjoy weird tourist attractions, take the fam to the House of Mystery.
Restaurantssbynews.com

Burger King revives Chick-fil-A sandwich war with LGBTQ donation

They just served them a double whopper. Burger King may have lost the restaurant-chain battle, but they’re charging ahead in the sandwich wars: The burger monger flame-broiled queer-rights critic Chick-fil-A in a Pride Month tweet in which they pledged to donate the proceeds from their new chicken sandwich to an LGBTQ charity. The provocative post currently boasts over 7,000 likes online.