Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

Get ready El Paso! The temperatures are spiking to the thrilling three digits! What better way to enjoy the hot weather than to visit the water parks that are now open in the El Paso area. Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld has been El Paso’s oasis for aquatic fun for many years. The city of El Paso has proudly constructed 4 brand new water parks across the city, 2 of which are currently open. The city is yet to announce the opening of the other 2 parks. Get ready to beat the heat at these 3 El Paso Water Parks.