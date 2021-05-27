Cancel
Driver With BAC 2X Legal Limit Crashes In East Earl Twp., Say Police

By Jillian Pikora
 9 days ago
Larue A. Breasette. Photo Credit: East Earl Twp. PD

A driver in a crash is facing DUI charges after his blood alcohol content tested two times the legal limit, according to police in East Earl Township.

Larue A. Breasette, 58 of Ephrata, was arrested following a crash in the 1000 block of Precast Road, East Earl Township around 6:25 p.m. on May 14, say police.

Breasette submitted to a breath test which showed his blood alcohol concentration was .117% within two hours of driving, the legal limit is .08%.

Breasette has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at a high rate, driving under the influence of alcohol- general impairment and driving vehicle at safe speed.

