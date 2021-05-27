South Jersey High School Boys Lacrosse Playoff Preview

An assistant lacrosse coach for the Don Bosco Prep boys team was fired on the spot after pushing an opposing team player to the ground during a nasty on-field altercation, NJ.com reports. The coach, who has not been named, was dismissed after the incident and before the match ended. Two players exchanged harsh words during the game, which ended with a 20-0 victory for Don Bosco, before coaches from both sides entered the pitch. The Don Bosco coach is seen first yelling and then pushing the boy down with a two-handed shove. “Very unfortunate. Don Bosco does not condone any violence towards coaches, fans or opposing players,” Don Bosco Prep athletic director Marcin Szorc said in a statement. “The coach in question had been relieved of his duties before the game concluded. An internal investigation has begun to prevent such things from happening in the future.”