Join the Lockwood Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 5th, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Station #151, 233141 Shake Ridge, in Volcano. Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes after 2020, Lockwood Auxiliary are very excited to finally be able to put on their famous annual pancake breakfast. As in the past it includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, OJ, coffee or tea for the mere price of $12 and $10 for kids under 10. There will be raffle baskets, a plant sale and an information fair about fire safety and health. They are looking forward to seeing you all. For more information call Marilynn at 296-8011.