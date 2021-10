Mexico has announced a new series of friendlies and the call up list for their U20 team. Mexico will be traveling to Marbella, Spain where they will face England on October 9th and France on October 11th. The two strong friendly opposition are part of the preparation for a U20 Tournament that will be held in Celaya this November. This is all in preparation after the news that the 2022 U20 CONCACAF Tournament will be not only the qualifiers for the U20 World Cup, but also the 2024 Olympic tournament. Mexico will return to Marbella where they played two friendlies in September against Spain, losing both, the first by a 5-1 score and the last one by a 3-2 score.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO