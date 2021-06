It’s been a fun start for OL Reign (1-0-1) against two difficult, high-pressure opponents in Portland and North Carolina. On Sunday, they face a different challenge with the Washington Spirit (1-1-1). The home match, which is sold out at current capacity limits, kicks off at Cheney Stadium at 4 PM PT on May 30 and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.