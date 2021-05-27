Cancel
Episode #364 – Rade

 11 days ago

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:46. Sam Gilchrist and Arturo Gamboa both had several key events in their adolescence that led to the politically charged punk music they make today in the band Rade. With parents of mixed backgrounds and being part of the LDS church, Gamboa was immersed in clashing worlds. "It was a game of 'try and be as Americanized as you possibly can'," says Gamboa. In addition, having a family tradition of military service revealed to Gamboa how America's international affairs affect the community of the world as well those who serve. "It's not fundamentally broken—it's perfect," he says. "This is exactly how the system is meant to function. The American system is a steam train that's always been fueled by black and brown bodies."

