A Guide to Resources for Local News Publishers of Color
Grants, training, associations and more that can help legacy and new publishers. Communities of color need to have strong, sustainable local news outlets to cover them in a fair, equitable way. While Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native newspapers, TV and radio have a long history, the shift of ad revenue to tech platforms has hit many of them hard – with the added difficulties of pandemic-induced losses in ads and events. New digital publications are springing up in response to community needs, but often without the resources available in wealthy, white communities.knightfoundation.org