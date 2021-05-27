Cancel
Minorities

A Guide to Resources for Local News Publishers of Color

knightfoundation.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrants, training, associations and more that can help legacy and new publishers. Communities of color need to have strong, sustainable local news outlets to cover them in a fair, equitable way. While Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native newspapers, TV and radio have a long history, the shift of ad revenue to tech platforms has hit many of them hard – with the added difficulties of pandemic-induced losses in ads and events. New digital publications are springing up in response to community needs, but often without the resources available in wealthy, white communities.

knightfoundation.org
#Venture Philanthropy#Local News#Black People#Racial Injustice#Marketing Organizations#Media Organizations#Digital Formats#Guide#The Black Press#Grants Funding#La Noticia#Journalism Fund#Borealis Philanthropy#The Ford Foundation#Google News Initiative#Black Press Grant Program#Nabj#Knight Foundation#Report For America#City Bureau
