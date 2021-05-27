A Guide to Resources for Local News Publishers of Color

Today’s interview is with Willa Armstrong. Willa is a digital accessibility specialist in the Library of Congress. Describe your background. I knew I wanted to be in libraries for life so I went to graduate school to study information and library science. Afterwards, I did a stint in academic publishing; but I made my way back to libraries with a job at the New York Public Library (NYPL). I started in the NYPL Labs department working on everything from ordering equipment for mass digitization efforts, to putting together hackathons, to building crowdsourcing applications. I was lucky enough to work with the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library, a partner in the Library of Congress’s National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. That was my entry point to my current focus of digital libraries and accessibility, a role I had first at NYPL and now here at the Library of Congress.