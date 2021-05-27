Jamestown Revival’s New Fireside With Louis L’Amour
The Austin, Texas-based band interprets Louis L’Amour’s western adventures for their brand-new six-song EP. Louis L’Amour is alive and well in the music of Austin, Texas-based Jamestown Revival. The band’s newest project, an EP titled Fireside With Louis L’Amour, finds the author’s legendary storytelling interpreted in a six-song roundup of tunes directly inspired by The Collected Short Stories of Louis L’Amour, Volume 1: Frontier Stories.www.cowboysindians.com