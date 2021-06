A pair of bills passed in Washington during the last legislative session is giving the state’s rural communities the ability to offer municipal broadband to residents. Prior to the passage of those bills, Washington was one of just a handful of states that expressly forbade local governments from providing so-called “direct to customer broadband.” Given that recent studies have shown that low-income and rural communities are far less likely to have stable high-speed internet connections, allowing those areas to treat broadband more like a public utility is a relief for many.